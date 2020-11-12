Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Closure of educational instts extended further       5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots       
Home Business

NBR relaxes rules for transfer of raw material between factories

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has eased rules on transfer of raw materials between factories of any parent company to ease mutual transfer and thereby to encourage production, trade and investments.
The company, however, will have to pay value-added tax (VAT), which is refundable, for shifting          raw materials from one factory to another. Value-added tax wing of the revenue board on November 5 issued clarification in this regard.
Officials said NBR took the move to facilitate internal coordination of raw materials among factories of a company which is now part of the ground reality in business. Complexities in such transfer were however affecting production in factories of a company for long.
Businesses without central VAT registration number faced difficulties in transferring raw materials between his/her factories and in getting rebate as there are no provisions in the current VAT and Supplementary Duty Act-2012 and VAT and SD Rules-2016 in this regard, they said.
Companies having central registration can avail of factory-to-factory transfer under the law and rules. Field-level VAT officials were however raising objections over such transfer without legal provisions, the officials added.
A number of companies, including Nasir Group of Industries and Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Ltd, had also sought directions on the issue. Companies could avail such transfer under the 1991 VAT law which however becomes obsolete with the implementation of the new law in July 2019.
According to latest NBR clarification, an investor will be allowed to transfer raw materials between factories under his or her ownership without changing the shapes, nature, characteristics and quality of raw materials.
The transfer must be completed through VAT challan by paying 15 per cent VAT, it said. The raw materials receiving factory will have to include it in the purchase account book (form VAT-6.1).
The receiving factory will be able to get rebate on VAT paid by the sending factory upon compliance with the provisions of VAT law, it said. The officials hoped that it would make better utilization of company raw materials to run production uninterrupted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENT
ACC exempts AIBL Director from money laundering case
Asian leaders to sign China-backed trade deal amid US election row
Air Arabia reports Dh44m Q3 net loss
ICMAB celebrates International Accounting Day
Green Delta again secures AAA rating from CRAB


Latest News
Probe body finds no evidence of disrespecting Quran
37th span of Padma Bridge installed
COVID-19 deaths reach 6,140 in Bangladesh
$500 mn to be pledged for vaccine access at Paris forum
Pakistan appoints Younis Khan as batting coach
Closure of educational instts extended further
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Schoolgirl among 2 killed as truck hits rickshaw-van
One gets life term in child rape case
4-day of events planned to mark UK queen's 70yrs on throne
Most Read News
Magician Jewel Aich in ICU
ACC sues MP Papul, 3 others
2 lovers among three killed in Tangail road accident
Second wave, coming again!
Schools, colleges likely to be opened from Nov 15 in limited scale
Two shot dead in Rangamati
Missing from Cumilla, man found dead in Chandpur
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Bomb blast at Saudi cemetery, 4 hurt
Bahrain PM Khalifa Bin Salman dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft