NBR relaxes rules for transfer of raw material between factories

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has eased rules on transfer of raw materials between factories of any parent company to ease mutual transfer and thereby to encourage production, trade and investments.

The company, however, will have to pay value-added tax (VAT), which is refundable, for shifting raw materials from one factory to another. Value-added tax wing of the revenue board on November 5 issued clarification in this regard.

Officials said NBR took the move to facilitate internal coordination of raw materials among factories of a company which is now part of the ground reality in business. Complexities in such transfer were however affecting production in factories of a company for long.

Businesses without central VAT registration number faced difficulties in transferring raw materials between his/her factories and in getting rebate as there are no provisions in the current VAT and Supplementary Duty Act-2012 and VAT and SD Rules-2016 in this regard, they said.

Companies having central registration can avail of factory-to-factory transfer under the law and rules. Field-level VAT officials were however raising objections over such transfer without legal provisions, the officials added.

A number of companies, including Nasir Group of Industries and Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Ltd, had also sought directions on the issue. Companies could avail such transfer under the 1991 VAT law which however becomes obsolete with the implementation of the new law in July 2019.

According to latest NBR clarification, an investor will be allowed to transfer raw materials between factories under his or her ownership without changing the shapes, nature, characteristics and quality of raw materials.

The transfer must be completed through VAT challan by paying 15 per cent VAT, it said. The raw materials receiving factory will have to include it in the purchase account book (form VAT-6.1).

The receiving factory will be able to get rebate on VAT paid by the sending factory upon compliance with the provisions of VAT law, it said. The officials hoped that it would make better utilization of company raw materials to run production uninterrupted.



