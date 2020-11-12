Viber celebrates 10th operations anniversary

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication has announced the launch of its 'Heroes of Viber' package, complete with a 14-episode mini-documentary series chronicling real-life stories of how people's lives around the world changed over the past years by using Viber.

The campaign marks Viber's decade anniversary, celebrating its growth into one of the world's most widely used messaging apps through the people who have used Viber to make meaningful connections throughout the years. Since its debut 10 years ago, Viber has offered breakthrough features such as free VoIP calls to group video chats, fun stickers, and top-notch security protocols by default to preserve user data privacy. Today, Viber celebrates heroes from Russia, Algeria, Iraq, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Ukraine, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines in 14 short videos documenting their true personal stories.

The protagonists are of different ages and backgrounds, telling stories from meeting their significant other on Viber to keeping in touch with old friends to reaching out for help through the platform.

On this occasion Rakuten Viber Chief Growth Officer Anna Znamenskaya said: "We truly believe the success of our platform over the past 10 years is something we owe entirely to our users all around the world-the real people who use Viber to connect with others. Behind every chat on Viber, there is a real story.

"We love our users, and we are happy to be part of their everyday lives. To think people can share joy, happiness, and maybe even sad moments at times-in other words, real feelings-through us makes our job meaningful. We are thankful and committed to continuing our journey together."
















