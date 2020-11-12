Video
Thursday, 12 November, 2020
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE slides as profit taking continues

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined making the overall stock market to fall for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 15.94 points or 0.32 per cent to 4,883 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 7.10 points to 1,710 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 2.72 points to 1,115 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, rose to Tk 9.75 billion, up 5.40 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.25 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 353 issues traded, 186 ended lower, 79 closed higher while 88 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 175,696 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 488.72 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of DSE also fell to Tk 3,969 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,980 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 58 points to close at 14,007 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 31 points to close at 8,434.
Of the issues traded, 145 advanced, 69 declined and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.32 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 293 million.


