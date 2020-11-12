BSEC plans to cancel licenses of inactive merchant banks

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body over the country's stock exchanges has taken a move take disciplinary actions, including cancelation of license of around 20 merchant banks for failing to comply with their licensing condition.

There are a total 63 merchant banks operating in the country. BSEC mainly blame these merchant banks for failing to make any contribution to the country's stock market growth. Some of them even do not have any web sites and well-equipped offices to serve clients.

The regulator on the other hand has also decided to issue new merchant banking licences. In that case aspirant institutions would be selected taking into consideration their capacity and resource base to be able to play important role in the market development.

They must be able to bring better companies into the market to go for initial public offerings (IPOs) to give better choice to investors. According to the BSEC rules a merchant bank must submit IPO documents of at least one company to the BSEC in every two years.

It must also create five new portfolios of clients in addition to its own portfolios in every year. BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam told Journalist that the regulator might cancel licences of some merchant banks seemed to have no intention to improve their rating.

He said that many merchant banks failed to comply with the licensing conditions and also failed to play the basic roles in the capital market. Merchant bankers can perform underwriting, issue management and portfolio management. They can also be an issue manager and arranger of bonds.

Only six-seven merchant bankers do all three activities while 80 per cent only manage only portfolios. The commission has demanded explanation from them several times, but they remained inactive.

MTB Capital chief executive officer Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed said most of the merchant bankers did not have qualified officials to convince companies to come to the capital market and to work on issue management.

Besides, a long delay in IPO approval, lack of fiscal policy and fear of companies to come under regulatory watch are some major hurdles to the IPO market growth, he said. He said that almost 80 per cent of merchant bankers were performing only portfolio management.














