Thursday, 12 November, 2020, 4:21 PM
Home Business

Daraz gives 15pc cashback on bKash payment

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

bKash is offering 15pc instant cashback up to 300 taka to the customers on products purchased from Daraz under 11.11, the biggest sale festival.
The offer will be valid from November 11 till November 17 next, says a press release.
11.11 is the biggest shopping festival across the world which provides great shopping experience to the customers. This year, Daraz 11.11 is bringing huge discounts on more than 15 million products for the customers.
Following the response of previous 11.11 big sale campaigns, bKash has integrated a quick payment option for the customers this year. It will give them a better experience to make payment in single step.
Customers need to enter bKash account number and OTP for successful account saving with Daraz account. For all subsequent payments, they need to enter bKash PIN only. However, only one bKash account can be saved in one Daraz account.
Daraz Bangladesh, an online marketplace which is a concern of Alibaba Group is hosting the 11.11 campaign for the third time in Bangladesh. To learn more, customers can visit: https://www.bkash. com/11-11.


