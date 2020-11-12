Video
News

BWDB planting 10 lakh saplings

Published : Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) took programmes to plant around 10 lakh saplings across the country marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
BWDB under the direction of Water Resources Ministry has been planting the saplings on the premises of all offices, says a press release. As of October 15 this year, a total of 10,03,997 trees have been planted across the country under the initiative of BWDB and the planting activities are continuing.



