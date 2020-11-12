Khulna Power engineer ‘kills himself’

KHULNA, Nov 11: An assistant engineer of Khulna Power Company Limited (KPCL) Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Khalishpur.

The deceased, identified as Imran Mahfuz, 26, was from Gopalganj.

KPCL General Manager Rezaul Karim said Imran recently got married and would live alone at the company dormitory.

As he did not join work in the morning, the KPCL authority sent someone to check on him. And he found Imran hanging from the ceiling around 11am.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy, said Kazi Moshtaque Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Khalishpur Police Station. The motive behind the death could not be known immediately.











