BENAPOLE, Nov 11: A truckload of Indian sandalwood was seized from Navaron-Satkhira intersection in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Tuesday night.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said the seized 1.04 ton sandalwood has an estimated market value of Tk1.56 crore.

BGB 49 Commanding Officer Lt Col Selim Reza said they seized a covered van after being tipped off that a huge amount of sandalwood was being smuggled into Bangladesh from India. -UNB