Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
India gifts 20 horses, 10 mine detection dogs to BD Army

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020

The Indian Army has gifted 20 trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army.  
The gift was part of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two forces in particular.
These equines and
    canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army.  
The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for handling these specialist dogs and horses, said a press release on Tuesday.
Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Narinder Singh Khroud, Chief of Staff of Brahmastra Corps whereas the Bangladesh Army delegation was led by Major General Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who is Commanding the Jessore based Division.  
The presentation ceremony was held at Petrapole- Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the Bangladesh-India border.  




Brig JS Cheema from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka was also present at the event.
"The performance of military dogs in Indian Army has been commendable. We are always ready to extend our assistance to a friendly country like Bangladesh in issues concerning security. When it comes to security, the dogs have proven their mettle. The dogs which have been handed over, are extremely effective in mine detection and contraband items," a senior Army official was quoted as saying in the press release.
India's partnership with Peoples Republic of Bangladesh stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations.  
With this gesture the bond which two countries share is expected to grow even stronger, said the press release.    -UNB



