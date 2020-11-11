Video
HC slaps Tk 5 lakh fine on 3 NICRH doctors

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday fined three doctors of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) Tk 5 lakh each as compensation for their negligence in maintenance and protecting equipment acquired for the Intensive Care Unit of the institute.
The doctors are AMM Shariful Alam, Mollah Obaidullah Baki and Manosh Kumar Bashu.
The court also asked the Director General of the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) to fine the NICRH's retired ICU chief Moarraf Hossein Tk 5 lakh as his negligence was found.  
The four are AMM Shariful Alam, a director
    and project director between May 3 of 2007 and February 8 of 2009, Prof Mollah Obaidullah Baki, a professor between August 16 of 2009 and May 19 of 2013, Prof Md Moarraf Hossain, a director and project director between December 31 of 2014 and June 6 of 2019 and Prof Manosh Kumar Bashu, who has been the chief of the anesthesia department since February 7 of 2015.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman came up with the verdict after disposing a suo motu rule issued on January 2 taking into account a newspaper report on the state of the ICU at the hospital.


