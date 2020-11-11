Glowing tributes to Noor Hossain





On this day in 1987, Noor Hossain, who

imprinted his bare chest and back with the slogan "Swairachar nipat jak, gonotantra mukti pak" (down with autocracy, let democracy be freed), was gunned down when police opened fire on an anti-autocracy demonstration at the Zero Point.

The day is observed as Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with party leaders and workers paid homage to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing wreath at Noor Hossain Square at 9:30 am.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur were present, among others.

BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Basad, Workers Party, Gono Forum, Biplobi Workers Party and Bam Gonotantrik Jote also paid tributes to Noor Hossain.









Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Krishak League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote also paid homage to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing wreaths at the square.





