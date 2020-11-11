Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Glowing tributes to Noor Hossain

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League, other political parties and socio-cultural organisations paid tributes to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing wreaths at Noor Hossain Square at the Zero Point in the capital on Tuesday.
On this day in 1987, Noor Hossain, who
    imprinted his bare chest and back with the slogan "Swairachar nipat jak, gonotantra mukti pak" (down with autocracy, let democracy be freed), was gunned down when police opened fire on an anti-autocracy demonstration at the Zero Point.
The day is observed as Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with party leaders and workers paid homage to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing wreath at Noor Hossain Square at 9:30 am.
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur were present, among others.
BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Basad, Workers Party, Gono Forum, Biplobi Workers Party and Bam Gonotantrik Jote also paid tributes to Noor Hossain.




Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Krishak League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote  also paid homage  to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing wreaths at the square.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India gifts 20 horses, 10 mine detection dogs to BD Army
HC slaps Tk 5 lakh fine on 3 NICRH doctors
Glowing tributes to Noor Hossain
Rivals blame each other for flouting election code
Jubo League’s 48th founding anniv today
Renewable energy fund of no use
TIB finds lack of good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic
16 Covid-19 deaths, 1,699 cases in a day


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft