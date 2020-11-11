Video
Dhaka-18 by-elections Tomorrow

Rivals blame each other for flouting election code

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Amid fear of second wave of novel coronavirus transmission, both heavy weight candidates from Awami League and BNP were busy of holding their last minute election campaigning to win the Dhaka-18 by-polls race on Tuesday.
The by-election will be held on Thursday (November 12).
Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan and BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain were busy with their door-to-door campaign to seek vote. The main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party candidate Md Nasir Uddin Sarkar will also contest the polls with 'Plough' symbol.
However, both rivals blamed each other for violating the electoral code of conduct when both hoped winning the by-polls getting sufficient numbers of votes.
The Election Commission said it would take legal action against
    those violate the electoral laws, if any specific allegations submit to the EC.
The election campaign ended on Tuesday midnight. The Election Commission has completed all kinds of preparation for holding the by-polls in free, fair and impartial manner, an election commissioner told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The EC is committed to hold the polls in a free, fair and neutral manner. The commission has deployed necessary number of law enforcers of different agencies for maintaining the law and order during the by polls. It would take stern action against any kind of violation of electoral laws, he said.
The electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used all the centres of the by-polls. In this regard, the EC has organised training among the polls officials. The EC will distribute EVMs and other electoral materials on Wednesday morning.
All kind of vehicular movement will be stopped. No outsiders will be allowed to enter the parliamentary constituency area on Thursday.
The EC has directed law enforcers to maintain law and order during the by-polls for holding it free, fair and impartial manner.
The seat fell vacant due to the death of AL lawmaker Advocate Sahara Khatun.


