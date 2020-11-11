Jubo League’s 48th founding anniv today





Jubo League, the first youth organization of Bangladesh, was founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a youth convention held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on November 11, 1972.

The organization was established with the aim of involving the youth in the struggle for a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh. Today, Jubo League has become the largest youth organization in the country

The organization has chalked out different programmes to mark the anniversary which include hoisting of national and party flags at its central

office at 6:00am, paying tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 at 10:00am and paying homage to martyred Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani graveyard at 10:45am and offering of fateha.









Every unit of Jubo League will carry out tree planting program and will distribute food among the poor.





