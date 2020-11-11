Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Renewable energy fund of no use

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Shahnaj Begum

Entrepreneurs engaged in renewable energy business have failed to tap Tk 400 crore fund of Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The money was dedicated for green business financing. This is an incremental fund like Export Development Fund.
The fund now stands at $1.5bn but it is not lucrative for entrepreneurs as BB's monetary policy is a big challenge here, experts observed.
BB launched the project with an initial fund of over $200m to promote exports. Later it introduced renewable energy project fund with cheaper interest rate.  
At the initial stage BB took 5 percent charges from the commercial bank. Commercial banks disbursed the money adding 4 to 5 percent interest to it, said Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Allauddin said on Tuesday.
    Commercial banks imposed 4 to 5 percent interest as 'risk recovery', 'operational cost' and 'recovery' interest. All together clients had to pay 9 to 10 percent interest against their loan package, he said.
The new monetary policy has slashed the interest rate. It was not from BB's end but from commercial banks' end, he said.
As per the new monetary policy BB's interest rate will remain the same (5 percent) as before. If the BB reduces the rate from its end it will be helpful for entrepreneurs," a senior official of Power Division told this correspondent.
The announcement of launching a 'green fund' came in response to recommendations given by experts and entrepreneurs at the 'Access to Finance-Environmental Sustainability in the Textiles Sector' in 2015.
International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank (ADB), IDCOL and some others institutions came forward to inject money here. Some entrepreneurs are using the Energy Efficiency Fund but the Renewable Energy Fun has remained almost unutilized.
"The Power Division has requested the BB to change its policy to help the commercial banks to slash down their interest rate but unfortunately they (BB) did not pay heed," he said.
A senior BB official said the central bank was working with many development partners and some regulatory bodies in green financing.
Describing different measures already taken by the central bank, a senior official of Bangladesh Bank said, "So far we have identified 47 green products under the refinance scheme with the addition of three new products, including in the garment sector.
All financial institutions have also been directed to allocate at least 5 percent of their loan to green finance by 2016, he added.
 "We have enough institutional mechanisms and financial resources and we are working with many factories to reduce carbon emission," he said preferring anonymity.
The government along with other signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement has recognized the risks and opportunities to the transition to a low-carbon growth path.
International Finance Corporation estimates the total climate-smart investment potential in Bangladesh to be approximately $172 billion between 2018 and 2030, mainly in green buildings, transportation infrastructure, urban water, agriculture, waste management, and renewable energy, to meet the NDC targets.
The government has two sets of directives for renewable energy investment. It has set renewable energy development targets for several technologies for each year from 2015 to 2021.
"But if the government doesn't take proper initiative to take up solar or any renewable energy projects then the mission will be a nightmare," Siddique Zobair, former member of Sreda said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India gifts 20 horses, 10 mine detection dogs to BD Army
HC slaps Tk 5 lakh fine on 3 NICRH doctors
Glowing tributes to Noor Hossain
Rivals blame each other for flouting election code
Jubo League’s 48th founding anniv today
Renewable energy fund of no use
TIB finds lack of good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic
16 Covid-19 deaths, 1,699 cases in a day


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft