Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:06 AM
TIB finds lack of good governance in dealing with C-19 pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has observed deficiencies in every indicator of good governance in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic including irregularities and corruption in procurement and dealing with Covid-19 patients in the country.
In a study report titled "Challenges of good governance in tackling coronavirus (second phase)," the anti-graft watchdog finds the tendency to cover up irregularities, corruption and mismanagement through restrictions on disclosure of information and bringing whistleblowers to accountability in a way that encourages corruption in various ways.
In the report, it claimed that some of the top level persons relevant with the
    mismanagement and irregularities were given political shelter to cover up their offences.
However, appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stance against corruption and positive initiatives to fight Covid-19, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman presented 15 points suggestions to face the challenges.
TIB Deputy Programme Manager (Research) Md Zulkarnain disseminated the report at a press conference held at its office while adviser Dr Sumaiya Khair and Senior Programme Manager (Research) Shahzada M Akram were also present at the programme.
According to the report, Bangladesh was 1.5 per cent behind the average testing of Covid-19 samples. Global average rate of testing Covid-19 samples was 10.5 per cent while Bangladesh's rate was only nine per cent even after holding its position in the 20 among the infected countries.
Although the government claimed that it had arranged 550 ICU beds including 480 ventilators, most of the facilities were city-based. For the district levels, it could arrange only 48.6 per cent skilled manpower, 51.4 per cent equipment and 36.2 per cent protective materials.
Despite having shortage of doctors in cent percent hospitals and nurses in 89.1 per cent hospitals, the government failed to provide adequate doctors and nurses. Only 43.2 per cent doctors and 52.5 per cent nurses were recruited in the first three months of Covid transmission. Around 5.4 per cent patients got oxygen facilities while 32.4 per ccent missed ventilation and 30.2 per cent missed ICU services.
It has also mentioned the issues of pocketing money providing fake Covid-19 test reports.
More than 12 per cent beneficiaries had to suffer to be enlisted for the assistance while 56 per cent listed beneficiaries had to face hassles in getting the cash support, it added.
It has also found discrimination and corruption in distributing incentive packages. Huge numbers of root-level people were deprived of getting government assistance given during the pandemic.
In his speech, Iftekharuzzaman said there is huge lacks in all indicators of good governance in both nationals and local levels to fight against the virus. There was huge lack of transparency, accountability and monitoring in all stages during the period.
He suggested the government to take advance measures to prevent the second wave of the deadly virus transmission that may hit the country during the winter.


