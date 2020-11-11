16 Covid-19 deaths, 1,699 cases in a day





As many as 1,699 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of the infected people to 423,620, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Besides, 13,520 samples were tested at 115 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,470,164 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.57 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.15 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 1,648 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 341,416 with 80.59 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 15 were men and one was women. 15 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Moreover, 10 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Khulna.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 4,703 of the total deceased were men and 1,405 were women.

Bangladesh is seeing 2487.40 infections, 2004.72 recoveries, and 35.86 deaths per million.

As of now, 3,190 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,205 in Chattogram, 374 in Rajshahi, 480 in Khulna, 205 in Barishal, 256 in Sylhet, 270 in Rangpur, and 128 in Mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.















