No entry of inter-district buses to Dhaka: Taposh





Buses that come from Gazipur, Narayanganj and other adjacent districts will have to stay at the terminals outside the Dhaka city.

It will substantially reduce the traffic congestion as well as additional pressure on the Dhaka city, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday.

He said this at a meeting of Bus Route Rationalization Committee at Buriganga Hall of Nagar Bhaban in the capital.

Joining the meeting through online platform, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam also presented his opinion.

DSCC Mayor Taposh also said, "The Bus Route

Rationalization Committee is working to offer disciplined and congestion-free roads to the city dwellers. The committee has also made significant progress in its work."

"We have proposed to reduce the number of routes to 42 lowering from the existing 291 taking with the representatives of owners, workers and law enforcing agencies. We have planned to bring 2,500 bus owners, who own some 4,500 buses and minibuses under 22 bus companies," he added.

Taposh said, "Besides, minimum ten more terminals will be built for the buses and minibuses coming from other districts. After dropping the passengers, those buses and minibuses will go back. It will help reduce traffic congestion in the capital."

At the meeting Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Ehsan Elahi, Rajuk Chairman Md Sayeed Noor Alam, Bus Route Rationalization Committee's Member Secretary and DTCA's Executive Director Khondker Rakibur Rahman, Dhaka North City Corporation's Traffic Engineering Circle's Superintendent Engineer Md Arifur Rahman, Public Transport expert Dr SM Salehuddin, Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity President Ajmal Uddin Ahmed and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity's General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were present.















