Post-Covid clinics vital as many complications persist: Experts





The complications they are facing include severe mental and physical problems (insomnia, memory loss, chronic fatigue or impotence), weakness, increased heart rate, chronic hypoxia (lower than normal oxygen levels after recovery) and muscle pain according to physicians.

Experts have claimed that a significant number of patients are suffering from various short and long- term complications, which are medically called Long Covid or Long-Haulers, even after getting rid of Covid-19.

They said that post-covid clinics need to be introduced in all hospitals in the country at this moment. Otherwise people are going to fall into long- term problems.

Robiul Islam Robin, a private sector employee, was infected by coronavirus last August. After 21 days, he became negative from coronavirus, but since then he has been going to the doctors with one problem after another. Last week Robin said, "I have never been to a doctor in the last 29 years as many times as I have been since the last week of August."

"I took treatment from my home since I was

diagnosed with coronavirus. It took me a little longer to recover. However, there is still sudden rise in blood pressure, severe pain in the neck and head. For this I am go to a medicine specialist. The doctor gave several tests. He also said that it is a long-term process to be cured; the treatment will continue for a long time," Robin added.

Doctors say people are suffering from various problems after recovering from Covid-19. There is a great need to set up post-Covid clinics in hospitals to treat these people.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), the largest government hospital in the country, has set up the first post- Covid-19 clinic in the country.

Post- coronavirus clinic has also been launched at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital since last September 4. Brigadier General Zulfiqar Ahmed Amin, Director of BSMMU, said, "People become negative from Covid-19 but they are not recovering from related maladies. These include weakness, body aches, memory loss, and shortness of breath. Initially, the number of patients was low but it is gradually increasing. The clinic is being run two days a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays. On average, we are getting 50 to 60 patients."

"Post- Covid-19 clinics should be set up in all hospitals. It is now very important to introduce post-Covid-19 treatment wherever Covid-19 treatment is available. There are a lot of complications after recovering from Covid-19. All this will require follow-up, check-up."

Our doctors and medical journals report that when someone is infected with coronavirus, some organs of the body such as heart, kidney, brain, liver, lungs are affected. But even after recovery from the coronavirus, the damaged organs are not fully 'recovering' simultaneously. At the same time, it is necessary to alleviate the suffering. These are the reasons why post- Covid-19 clinics should be started.

ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Although some people have recovered from the infection, their wounds remain in the bodies for about a few weeks. Severe fatigue, weakness, insomnia, increased heart rate, a feeling of warmth in the body. Many people are also suffering from the diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure after being affected by Covid-19. Many people have low levels of diabetes and high blood pressure before, but these increase after getting infected with Covid-19.

"Many people are not aware of these problems. Due to which they are suffering. Again, many people feel helpless about the illness. All these combine to create mental frustration and disability. The post- Covid-19 clinic is needed to treat all these things," he added.















