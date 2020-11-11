Video
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
MBBS, BDS exams likely by end-Jan

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The country's medical and dental colleges are expected to hold exams for students from the last week of January 2021. The Department of Health Education issued a press release in this regard amid students' protests on Monday in the capital.
The medical and dental colleges will hold the examinations maintaining health protocols. Other exams will be arranged in phases, the release said.
    The final examinations of irregular students who refused to take part in their exams held in November 2019 are already underway.
One month before the scheduled time for the tests, the examiners will remain in hostels. Other students at this time would not be allowed there, the press release said. After meetings with the vice-chancellors of all the universities, officials of the Health Education Department, deans of medical universities, principals of all medical colleges and representatives of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) the decision was taken.


