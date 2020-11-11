

Islamic Univ Reporters’ Unity gets news body

The election began at 10:00am at the Reporters Unity office adjacent to the university's Bir Srestho Hamidur Rahman Auditorium and continued till 11:00 am.









IU Student Advisor Prof Dr Saidur Rahaman conducted the election as chief election commissioner while Information, Publication and Public Relations office acting Director Ataul Haque and Biomedical Engineering department lecturer M Ariful Islam were present as election commissioners.

Meanwhile, IU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof M Shaikh Abdus Salam announced while Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, acting register SM Abdul Latif were present as special guests.

The others office bearers are : Mahmudul Hasan Kabir (Daily Amar Sangbad) Vice-President, Aminul Islam (Daily Ganamanusher Awaaz) Joint General Secretary, Tasnimul Hasan (Daily Amader Orthoneeti) Organizing Secretary, Mostafiz Rakib ( Daily Bhorer Dak and Barta Bazar) Office Secretary, Moazzem Adnan (Daily Janbani) Treasurer, Reza Ahmed Joy (Ekattar News TV) Publicity and Publication Secretary.

