Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:05 AM
Home City News

Islamic Univ Reporters’ Unity gets news body

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
IU Correspondent

Murtaza Hasan Nahid of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy as president and Sabbir Ahmed of Daily Khabarpatra were elected as the new President and General Secretary respectively of Islamic University Reporters Unity (IURU) in Kushtia for the next one year.
The election began at 10:00am at the Reporters Unity office adjacent to the university's Bir Srestho  Hamidur Rahman Auditorium and continued till 11:00 am.




IU Student Advisor Prof Dr Saidur Rahaman conducted the election as chief election commissioner while Information, Publication and Public Relations office acting Director Ataul Haque and Biomedical Engineering department lecturer M Ariful Islam were present as election commissioners.
Meanwhile, IU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof M Shaikh Abdus Salam announced while Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, acting register SM Abdul Latif were present as special guests.
The others office bearers are : Mahmudul Hasan Kabir (Daily Amar Sangbad) Vice-President, Aminul Islam (Daily Ganamanusher Awaaz) Joint General Secretary, Tasnimul Hasan (Daily Amader Orthoneeti) Organizing Secretary, Mostafiz Rakib ( Daily Bhorer Dak and Barta Bazar) Office Secretary, Moazzem Adnan (Daily Janbani) Treasurer, Reza Ahmed Joy (Ekattar News TV) Publicity and Publication Secretary.
Executive members:  Masudur Rahman Masud (The Daily Observer), Md Sohanur Rahman (Daily Our Time), Farhana Nowshin Titli (Daily Ajker Business Bangladesh), Mathia Oishee (BDTodays), Shahin Alam (Mukto Campus),  Tariq Saimum (Bangladesh News Agency), Shahriar Kabir Rimon(Ekattor Journal).



