Body recovered in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: Police recovered the body of a missing leguna driver from Chandra Beel of Shikarpur union under Hathazari upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Nazmul Islam, 23, son of Md Monjur, a resident of Moksodpur upazila in Gopalganj district.

He lived in Sagarika area of Pahartali thana in the city, said Jabbarul Islam, in-charge of Madunaghat police outpost.

Nazmul went missing from the Sagarika area of the city a few days ago. His Laguna was snatched.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Chandra Beel in Shikarpur union area around 2:00pm yesterday. -BSS







