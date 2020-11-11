ICT Division formulates post-Covid roadmap





The information was revealed on Tuesday in a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on 'Roadmap for post Covid-19.'

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the virtual meeting as the chief guest with ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam in the chair.

Palak emphasized on building a self-reliant 'Digital Bangladesh' on a strong base by uniting the government, industry, academia and civil society members expanding the scope of partnership in the roadmap prepared by the ministry's officials, and researchers and entrepreneurs.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes all decisions giving priority "to generation, not to elections", the state minister said, "We must be self-reliant but not self-centered to lead in the post COVID-19 world. We will not stop communication with the world. This roadmap has been formulated keeping this goal in mind."















The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has formulated a roadmap with 16 action points and 90 action agendas to lead in the new world after the global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).The information was revealed on Tuesday in a virtual inter-ministerial meeting on 'Roadmap for post Covid-19.'State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the virtual meeting as the chief guest with ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam in the chair.Palak emphasized on building a self-reliant 'Digital Bangladesh' on a strong base by uniting the government, industry, academia and civil society members expanding the scope of partnership in the roadmap prepared by the ministry's officials, and researchers and entrepreneurs.Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes all decisions giving priority "to generation, not to elections", the state minister said, "We must be self-reliant but not self-centered to lead in the post COVID-19 world. We will not stop communication with the world. This roadmap has been formulated keeping this goal in mind."