US embassy remains close today

The US Embassy, including the Consular Section, will remain closed on Wednesday, in celebration of Veterans Day, an American holiday.

Emergency services for American citizens will be available during the holiday, said a media release.

The embassy will resume normal working hours on November 12.

US citizen travellers are urged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP https://step.state.gov/step/) to receive the latest updates. In an emergency, American citizens in Bangladesh may contact the Embassy at (88) (02) 5566-2000. -UNB







