Save the children, secure better future





Child protection refers to taking action against child abuse, exploitation, and abuse, including commercial sexual exploitation, trafficking, child labour, genital mutilation, and child marriage. Children are the future of a society, the guardians of future generations. So it is most important to ensure their safety first.



The welfare of the child is paramount. All children, regardless of age, disability, gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation, have an equal right to be protected from all forms of abuse and violence. Every child has infinite potential and no matter wherever in the world, every child is important. Children will be given priority in everything. They have a unique integrity and interest in the exchange of knowledge and ideas that will make it possible to build a meaningful world of trust and bring about lasting change in the future. However, the biggest obstacle to the protection of children in our country is poverty. As a result, different families send their children to work at an early age.











We have to think about protecting our future assets now. We have to take proper measures. Every child at all levels has to be paid attention equally; we have to listen to them. We have to ensure the safety of children.



Mamun Hossain Agun

