

Second wave, coming again!



Infection rate from the virus is skyrocketing. As the major cities have the best hospitals and clinics, we get mostly the news of the sufferings of city dwellers. The number of Covid-19 patients increased by 20 per cent last month. Another shocking fact is that the coming winter season is very suitable for spreading Covid-19 in a mass scale. Cough, cold, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung infection and many other lung-related different health problems could be potentially fatal in this season.



It's a known fact that coughing and sneezing in public places is a dangerous practice, still many people do so. Embracing friends could also be lethal in this time. Such things can multiply the number of affected people. However, concerned authority has already taken several steps like creating hotline (333), national database for the Covid-19 patients etc. These are significant steps for fighting against novel coronavirus pandemic. Separate Covid-19 units have been opened in different hospitals and clinics throughout the country.



Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself is taking care of the Covid-19 situation. She has given directives to the administration and the concerned ministries. Such active surveillance from the highest authority is indeed praiseworthy.



According to the analysts, the consequences of the epidemic's indiscriminate destruction will be grave. Sadly, some anomalies are occurring in health sectorsand thus creating some bleak aftermaths. Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged to test the Covid-19 patients for free. But almost all hospitals and clinics are charging money for testing. As mass people are getting affected by coronavirus on a mass scale, the treatment should be free of cost. Otherwise, the situation will be worsen, because, most of the people cannot afford the excessive treatment cost of Covid-19.



Moreover, lack of awareness among the common people has become a great problem. People are very careless about the basic health hygiene and wearing safety gears. Government can use all the media channels to create awareness among the mass people. Media could be a great way to motivate people.



Furthermore, Covid-19 deserves extra precaution in the coming time. Use of mask, hand sanitizer, soap, hand wash is a must, like before. These things are costly. Therefore, general people of our country cannot use these things. Government should control the high price of such necessary items.



Obesity creates different lung related problems and entices the coronavirus. UK government has launched anti-obesity campaign to tackle the adverse efforts of Covid-19.

Physical and mental health both should be taken care of. It has been said that children have been suffering from depression, post traumatic stress disorder etc. British charity childhood trust has warned that children and teenager are at risk of serious mental health consequences.



Like UK, Bangladesh should figure out the physical and mental problems related to the Covid-19 and take necessary actions to deal with. Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working constantly in order to check the critical situation. Through video conferencing, she has communicated with the concerned people throughout the country. She has given directives to the administration, medical units to provide necessary treatment to the patients.



However, things are worsening. Winter is coming! And wintry breeze welcomes this deadly disease. But it is saddening to note that people do not maintain proper rules and regulations of health safety. It is also a big reason behind widespread increasing of the disease.



Again, the quality of air is another big issue. Polluted air will worsen the covid-19 situation and make it deadlier. Therefore, the government should focus on improving the air quality. Dhaka is the most polluted city in the country. For that reason, the concerned authority should start the detoxification process of the capital first.



If we want to protect ourselves from the coronavirus pandemic, we should co-operate with the concerned authority and maintain all the precautionary steps. Lastly, the government should take prompt actions to contain the quick spread of the unstoppable Covid-19.

The writer is a former Educational Reporter of the Daily Observer and freelance columnist



















