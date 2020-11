BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 10: A one and a half years old girl drowned in a pond at Boro Dalima Village under Nazirpur Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Tamanna was the daughter of Tuku Sikder of the village.

Local sources said the child was playing beside the pond at noon. Suddenly, she fell in the pond and drowned.

Later, the floating body was recovered from the pond.