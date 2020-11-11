Video
Home Countryside

Youth killed in Narail rival attack

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Nov 10: A young man was killed in a rival attack at Baoisona Village in Kalia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Victim Rana Fakir, 25, was the son of Fayek Fakir of Mulkhana Village in the upazila.
Locals said there was a longstanding feud between Sabar Fakir and Mannan Shikder of Mulkhana Village. Recently, a murder happened following this.
To avoid clash, Fayek Fakir and his son Rana Fakir went to Baoisona village. But, Mannan Shikder and his men went to the village on Tuesday afternoon and chopped Rana with local weapons, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, Rana died on the way to Gopalganj.  
Naragati Police Station Officer-in-Charge Roksana Khatun confirmed the         incident.


