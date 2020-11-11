Video
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:04 AM
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Kurigram, Bogura and Pirojpur, in two days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in separate drives, arrested three drug traders along with yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday.
In the first drive, RAB members arrested Abu Tayeb, 26, son of late Sultan of Kutupalang Camp-24 C-Block, and Abul Hossen, 43, son of late Dudu Mia of Eidgah Islamabad area along with 7,980 yaba tablets after raiding Kutupalang area at noon.
In another drive, RAB members arrested Fayez Ahmad, 35, son of late Sirajul Islam of Balukhali Camp-18 B-Block after raiding Kutupalang Police Outpost dumping station area along with 14,970 yaba tablets on the same day.
RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Assistant Director ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi confirmed the matter and said, the arrestees and the seized yaba were handed over to Ukhiya Police Station (PS).
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with drugs in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The detainees are Bidyut Hossen, 28, and Sirajul Alam.
Fulbari PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Razib Kumar Roy said police detained Bidyut along with three bottles of phensedyl from Chander Bazaar in the evening and Sirajul with 90 yaba tablets from Gangarhat area.
They were sent to jail following a court order after filing of cases.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a man with two hemp plants from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Ferdous Alam, 45, son of Chan Mia, a resident of Khengsar Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Khengsar area at around 8pm and arrested Ferdous with the hemp plants.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nandigram PS in this connection.
OC of the PS Shawkat Kabir confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order.
PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug paddler with 300 yaba tablets in the municipality on Sunday evening.  
The arrested person is Md Jamal Hawlader, 38, son of late Khalil Hawlader, a resident of Harina Gazipur Village in Sadar Upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Shemulbag area in the municipality in the evening and arrested Jamal with the yaba tablets.




Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.


