GOPALGANJ, Nov 10: Kashiani Upazila Administration and Roads and Highways Division (RHD), in a joint drive, demolished over 200 illegal structures from the upazila in the district on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Atikul Islam and RHD Deputy Divisional Engineer Shakirul Islam led the drive at Byaspur and Jatigram Bazaars beside the Gopalganj-Byaspur Road and demolished the structures.