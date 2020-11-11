33 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division





Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the new cases, the highest 16 were detected in Bogura followed by 11 in Rajshahi including 10 in city, four in Sirajganj and two in Pabna districts.

The district-wise break-up of the reported cases is: 5,276 in Rajshahi including 3,896 in the city, 796 in Chapainawabganj, 1,350 in Naogaon, 1,078 in Natore, 1,154 in Joypurhat, 8,256 in Bogura, 2,278 in Sirajganj and 1,254 in Pabna districts.

Of the total infected patients, 20,069 have, so far, recovered from the disease with 321 fatalities in the division till Tuesday morning.















