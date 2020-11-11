

Bridge turns useless to villagers at Shahzadpur of Sirajganj

It is located in the Ghatabari point of the Jalalpur Union. Financed by Relief and Disaster Management Department, the bridge was raised at Tk 30.77 lakh.

But linking roads of the bridge were not raised. As a result, taking the life risk, about 7,000 people in five villages are to climb bamboo bridges to get onto the

bridge.

Thousands of people from villages- Jalalpur, Ghatabari, Pakurtala, Baikhola, and Kuthirpara of the Jalalpur Union are crossing the bridge daily.

In this situation, people in these localities demanded connecting roads along the both sides of the bridge.

Of them, Raham Ali, Babul Mia, Asad Ali, Atik Hasan in Jalalpur Village, Abdul Hamid, Deraj Molla, Dulal Sheikh, Robi Hasan and Alam Sheikh in Pakurtala Village said, "We have been experiencing immense of sufferings for the last two years."

Particularly, adult and school children are to suffer the most.

They complained, after the construction of the bridge, very inadequate earths were dumped along both sides. But these got washed away in the beginning of the rainy season. These earth-filled sides turned useless for communication.

Also, vehicular plying has been impossible.

Carrying of paddy, rice and other agro-products as well as essential commodities is being hampered. In many cases, facing trouble, people are to cross the bamboo bridge with heavy loads on heads.

Getting no other option, the side bamboo bridges were raised by locals.

Yet tolls are being realised from commuters for using these bamboo bridges.

One Amjad Ali in Kuthirpara Village said, no vehicle can cross over this bridge directly. "We are to lift our heavy loads of paddy, rice, and other goods with heads," he added.

"I request all authorities concerned to raise the linking roads," he maintained.

Chairman of Jalalpur Union Sultan Mahmud said, "After the construction of the bridge, earths were filed on both sides. But the flood washed away these. As a result, this situation has been created. After the recession of the flood water, these will be refilled to restore communication."

Echoing him, Shahzadpur Upazila's Project Implementation Officer Abul Kalam Azad said, "I am not informed of realising toll by raising bamboo bridges."

Communication will be restored by filling the sides again, he added.















SHAHZADPUR, SIRAJGANJ, Nov 10: Two years back, a 40 feet of concrete bridge of Rupsi-Pakurtala road was constructed in the Shahzadpur Upazila of the district.It is located in the Ghatabari point of the Jalalpur Union. Financed by Relief and Disaster Management Department, the bridge was raised at Tk 30.77 lakh.But linking roads of the bridge were not raised. As a result, taking the life risk, about 7,000 people in five villages are to climb bamboo bridges to get onto thebridge.Thousands of people from villages- Jalalpur, Ghatabari, Pakurtala, Baikhola, and Kuthirpara of the Jalalpur Union are crossing the bridge daily.In this situation, people in these localities demanded connecting roads along the both sides of the bridge.Of them, Raham Ali, Babul Mia, Asad Ali, Atik Hasan in Jalalpur Village, Abdul Hamid, Deraj Molla, Dulal Sheikh, Robi Hasan and Alam Sheikh in Pakurtala Village said, "We have been experiencing immense of sufferings for the last two years."Particularly, adult and school children are to suffer the most.They complained, after the construction of the bridge, very inadequate earths were dumped along both sides. But these got washed away in the beginning of the rainy season. These earth-filled sides turned useless for communication.Also, vehicular plying has been impossible.Carrying of paddy, rice and other agro-products as well as essential commodities is being hampered. In many cases, facing trouble, people are to cross the bamboo bridge with heavy loads on heads.Getting no other option, the side bamboo bridges were raised by locals.Yet tolls are being realised from commuters for using these bamboo bridges.One Amjad Ali in Kuthirpara Village said, no vehicle can cross over this bridge directly. "We are to lift our heavy loads of paddy, rice, and other goods with heads," he added."I request all authorities concerned to raise the linking roads," he maintained.Chairman of Jalalpur Union Sultan Mahmud said, "After the construction of the bridge, earths were filed on both sides. But the flood washed away these. As a result, this situation has been created. After the recession of the flood water, these will be refilled to restore communication."Echoing him, Shahzadpur Upazila's Project Implementation Officer Abul Kalam Azad said, "I am not informed of realising toll by raising bamboo bridges."Communication will be restored by filling the sides again, he added.