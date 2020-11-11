21 fined on different charges in four districts





SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court here on Sunday fined eleven people Tk 3,500 on different charges in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Rahmatullah conducted a drive in Pipulbaria Bazar area in the evening, and fined eight people Tk 2,000 for not wearing face masks and three motorcyclist Tk 1,500 for not wearing helmets.

Executive Magistrate Mohammad Rahmatullah confirmed the matter.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Sunday fined five traders in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district for not having trade licenses.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Yusuf Hasan conducted a drive in the municipal area in the afternoon and fined five shop owners for not having trade licenses.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mobile court here on Sunday fined four medicine shops in Baraigram Upazila of the district for expiry of their trade licenses.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mohaimena Sharmin conducted a drive at Ahmedpur Bazar in the upazila in the afternoon and fined the pharmacies.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mobile court here on Saturday fined a man, Raju Ahmed, Tk 50,000 for illegally sand lifting in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by Dumuria Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Sanjib Das conducted a drive in Atalia Beel at noon and Fined Raju the amount.

In default to pay the money, Raju Ahmed has to serve two months of simple imprisonment.















