Three found dead in three districts





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a physically handicapped boy from a pond in Ramdayal area under Ramgati Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Md Ashik, 16, was the son of Faruk Mia of Char Mehar area in Char Ramiz Union of the upazila.

Locals said the boy started for Ramdayal Bazaar on Monday morning but did not return. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace out.

On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body floating in the pond of one Firoz Mia in the said area and informed police.

Police recovered the body and handed it over to the family members, said Ramgati Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Solaiman.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered a man's body from an embankment at Saldigha Village under Chilaura-Haldipur Union in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Russell Mia, 40, was the son of late Masuk Mia of Bhati Dhal Village in Dirai Upazila of the district.

Police said locals saw the body in the said area in the morning and informed police.

Later, a police team led by Jagannathpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Zia recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj morgue for an autopsy.

OC of the PS Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered a schoolgirl's hanging body from Juri Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Madhobi Rani Pal, 15, was the daughter of Nabendra Chandra Pal of Sonarupa tea garden area under Purba Juri Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at local Chhoto Dhamai High School.

Local and family sources said family members saw the body hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of their house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-Bed Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The girl might have killed self for unknown reasons, said Juri PS OC Sanjay Chakraborty.

An unnatural death case has been filed in this connection, the OC added.















