

Fishermen start going to Sundarbans for making dry fish

Dublar Char is the country's largest dry fish village in the district.

By November every year, taking permits from the Forest Department, fishermen start going to the Sundarnans. But this year, they are to enter and stay in the dry fish villages abiding by the health safety guidelines.

At a meeting held in the Divisional Office recently, Forest Department made the guidelines.

Some days back fishers left for Dublar Char with trawlers, nets and materials to build makeshift accommodation. Prior to the sailing, they held their prayers following their respective rituals.

According to sources at the Forest Department, Dublar Char is located in the Sharankhola Range on the Bay of Bengal. It is 75 nautical miles away from Sharankhola and Mongla locality. Raising temporary rooms in Dublar Char, Alorkhol, Narkel Baria, Shelar Char and Meheralir Char under the Patrol Camp, the fishermen catch fishes and process these into dry ones.

Yearly, about 20,000 fishers live in chars from October to March for the purpose.

After meeting the country's demand, dry fishes are exported to foreign countries. In the last year, the Forest Department made an earning of Tk 3.75 crore of revenue from the dry fish sector. Under the same target, the fishers are being given permits this year too.

Sharankhola Range Officer Joynal Abedin said, permits have been given to 50 depots and 950 temporary dry fish rooms. According to the order, materials to raise the necessary structures shall be brought by the fishers; woods from the Sundarnans cannot be used.

If the weather remains favourable, the revenue target is likely to exceed the last year's, he added.

Divisional Forest Officer of East Sundarban Division Md. Belayet Hossain said, at the meeting with fishers, their leaders and mahajans, the health safety guidelines including using mask and washing hands were made mandatory. Instruction was also given for keeping necessary medicines for primary healthcare.

Chairman of Dubla Fishermen Group Kamal Uddin Ahmed said, this year, fishers will face drinking water crisis as the big pond of sweet water in the Meheralir Char got into sea. Besides, few cyclone centres in different chars have been risky due to lack of repairing. He asked the government to take necessary measures in this regard. "Health safety guidelines will be maintained," he ensured.

















