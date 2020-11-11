Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishermen start going to Sundarbans for making dry fish

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Md Shah Alam Tuku

Fishermen start going to Sundarbans for making dry fish

Fishermen start going to Sundarbans for making dry fish

BAGERHAT, Nov 10: The season for processing dry fish has begun in different chars of the Sundarbans.
Dublar Char is the country's largest dry fish village in the district.
By November every year, taking permits from the Forest Department, fishermen start going to the Sundarnans.   But this year, they are to enter and stay in the dry fish villages abiding by the health safety guidelines.
At a meeting held in the Divisional Office recently, Forest Department made the guidelines.
Some days back fishers left for Dublar Char with trawlers, nets and materials to build makeshift accommodation. Prior to the sailing, they held their prayers following their respective rituals.
According to sources at the Forest Department,  Dublar Char is located in the Sharankhola Range on the Bay of Bengal. It is 75 nautical miles away from Sharankhola and Mongla locality. Raising temporary rooms in Dublar Char, Alorkhol, Narkel Baria, Shelar Char and Meheralir Char under the Patrol Camp, the fishermen catch fishes and process these into dry ones.
Yearly, about 20,000 fishers live in chars from October to March for the purpose.
After meeting the country's demand, dry fishes are exported to foreign countries. In the last year, the Forest Department made an earning of Tk 3.75 crore of revenue from the dry fish sector. Under the same target, the fishers are being given permits this year too.
Sharankhola Range Officer Joynal Abedin said, permits have been given to 50 depots and 950 temporary dry fish rooms. According to the order, materials to raise the necessary structures shall be brought by the fishers; woods from the Sundarnans cannot be used.
If the weather remains favourable, the revenue target is likely to exceed the last year's, he added.
Divisional Forest Officer of East Sundarban Division Md. Belayet Hossain said, at the meeting with fishers, their leaders and mahajans, the health safety guidelines including using mask and washing hands were made mandatory. Instruction was also given for keeping necessary medicines for primary healthcare.
Chairman of Dubla Fishermen Group Kamal Uddin Ahmed said, this year, fishers will face drinking water crisis as the big pond of sweet water in the Meheralir Char got into sea. Besides, few cyclone centres in different chars have been risky due to lack of repairing. He asked the government to take necessary measures in this regard. "Health safety guidelines will be maintained," he ensured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Bauphal
Youth killed in Narail rival attack
Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists
200 structures demolished in Gopalganj
33 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Bridge turns useless to villagers at Shahzadpur of Sirajganj
21 fined on different charges in four districts
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft