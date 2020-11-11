Two killed, 22 injured in road mishaps in three districts





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed and his wife injured in an accident on the Ulipur-Rajarhat Road in Bosarbazar area under Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Nurunnobi Mia, 56, was a resident of Jogipara Village in Ulipur Municipality.

Sources said the deceased and his wife Momtaz Begum, 50, were going to Rangpur riding a motorcycle. In the said area, Nurunnobi lost control over his bike and hit a roadside tree, leaving him dead on the spot and his wife seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Upazila Health Complex first but later to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as her condition worsened.

Ulipur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moazzem Hossen confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A motorcyclist was killed nad his co-rider injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Amal Uddin Amal, 50, was a resident of Debnagar area in the upazila.

Tentulia Highway PS OC Rabiul Azam said the motorbike hit a parked tractor in front of a police check-post in Satmera area, leaving its rider and co-rider seriously injured.

They were rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital where Amal was declared dead.

MOULVIBAZAR: At least 20 people were injured following two separate road accidents in Kulaura and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday.

Local and police sources said a Moulvibazar-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Kulaura and a covered-van collided head-on on the Moulvibazar-Kulaura Road near Koula area of the upazila on Monday at 5pm, leaving five passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

Being informed, a team from Kulaura Fire Service Department rescued Sitai Rani Deb, 45, wife of Babul Deb of Bhanugachh area in Kamolganj Upazila, Zakir Hossen, 50, Shafiq Miah, 25, Liton Miah, 28, and Jabir Hossen, 30, from the spot and sent them to Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Sitai, Zakir, Shafiq and Liton were shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Kulaura PS Sub-Inspector Sonak Kanti Das confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, driver of a Moulvibazar-bound bus from Srimongal lost its control on the Moulvibazar-Srimongal Road in Niteshwar area under Sadar Upazila and fell in a roadside field at 4pm, leaving 15 passengers of the bus injured.

Several injured passengers took treatment from Moulvibazar 250-Bed Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Moulvibazar Model PS OC Yasinul Haque said the driver of the bus fled the scene.















