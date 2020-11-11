Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Police firm to root out drugs from society’

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 10: "Police and the government are committed to preventing drug addiction and peddling from the society at any cost. We'll show no mercy to peddlers and users," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Barishal range, Md Shafiqur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM.
He was speaking as chief guest at a programme arranged for the surrender of 14 drug peddlers and takers at Pirojpur Police Lines on Tuesday noon.
With this the total number of surrendered stood at 203 in seven upazilas of the district.
At that time, the surrendered drug traders and takers got different income-generating tools from the district police.
Police Super Haiatul Islam Khan chaired the programme while Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was special guest.
Among others, Deputy Director of social service AKM Akhteruzzaman Talukder, President of Pirojpur Press Club Muniruzzaman Nasim, and Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury also spoke in this connection.
Speakers also said, the surrendered drug traders and users across the district will get soft loan, free of cost training according to their skill, cash intensive and khas land.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Bauphal
Youth killed in Narail rival attack
Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists
200 structures demolished in Gopalganj
33 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Bridge turns useless to villagers at Shahzadpur of Sirajganj
21 fined on different charges in four districts
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft