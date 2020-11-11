‘Police firm to root out drugs from society’





He was speaking as chief guest at a programme arranged for the surrender of 14 drug peddlers and takers at Pirojpur Police Lines on Tuesday noon.

With this the total number of surrendered stood at 203 in seven upazilas of the district.

At that time, the surrendered drug traders and takers got different income-generating tools from the district police.

Police Super Haiatul Islam Khan chaired the programme while Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was special guest.

Among others, Deputy Director of social service AKM Akhteruzzaman Talukder, President of Pirojpur Press Club Muniruzzaman Nasim, and Freedom Fighter Goutam Chowdhury also spoke in this connection.

Speakers also said, the surrendered drug traders and users across the district will get soft loan, free of cost training according to their skill, cash intensive and khas land.















