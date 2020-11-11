Video
Home Countryside

Two students 'commit suicide' in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two students of different educational institutions killed selves in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Bhola, in two days.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A college student reportedly killed self by hanging at Dakkhin Bashuri Village in Kawkhali Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Deceased Md Saiful Islam, 30, was the son of Shahjahan Hawlader of the village and a student of honours 3rd year at Barishal BM College.
Family members said Saiful hanged self early Tuesday. Later, they saw the body hanging from a tree beside the house and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kawkhali Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Nazrul Islam.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A college student reportedly killed self in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district leaving a suicide note.
Deceased Shachin Chandra De, an honours third year student of Bhola Government College, was the son of Nitai Chandra of Ward No. 5 under Syedpur Union.
The deceased's elder sister Mousumi said their mother heard a sound of growling from Shachin's room on Monday evening. Then, she rushed in the room and found the body of Shachin hanging from the ceiling.
He was rescued and taken to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.




Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Daulatkhan PS Sub-Inspector Golam Mostafa.
Police also found a note in his room that read, "There is no value of true love", and assumed that he might have committed suicide over love affair, Golam Mostafa added.


