Farmers deprived of agri-services for manpower shortage at Kamalnagar DAE





According to official sources, out of the total 42 posts of agriculture officials and employees sanctioned for Kamalnagar Upazila, 18 have been vacant for a long time.

Due to the manpower crisis, farmers of the upazila are being deprived of expected services. So, resolving the manpower crisis has been demanded by the agriculture authorities concerned in order to provide adequate agri-services in the upazila.

According to sources at the DAE, there are about 20,000 hectres of arable lands in the upazila that consists of nine unions. The numbers of listed farmers are about 30,000.

Kamalnagar Upazila is called the capital of soya bean. The country's maximum soya beans grow here. In addition, in producing Aush-Aman and vegetables, this upazila is not laying back.

The vacant posts are: Upazila agriculture officer (one post) and upazila agriculture extension officer (two posts), assistant agriculture extension officer (one), sub-assistant botany preservation officer (one), sub-assistant agriculture officer (27), chief assistant (one), office assistant-cum-computer operator (two), Spray mechanic (one) and some other six posts.

Maximum of the positions have been lying vacant for a long time.

In this situation, limited number of officers and employees cannot provide necessary service or advice to the farmers. In addition, different projects of the DAE are facing implementation problems.

A farmer of Char Basu area of Char Kadira Union Abul Kashem said, in his area, the post of sub-assistant agriculture officer is being run by an in-charge. "At the right time, the in-charge is not found available. So getting necessary service is being halted," he added.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (In-charge) of Char Kadira Union Md. Rafik Ullah said, there are three posts of sub-assistant agriculture officer for this union. Of them, only one is posted. The remaining two posts are vacant.

Three officers' works are being done by one. "It is not possible to do alone the work of three officers properly. Farmers are deprived of due services," he pointed out.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md. Iktarul Islam, also In-charge of Upazila Agriculture Officer said, the Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Rafikul Islam has been transferred (in August last).

Since then he has been working as in-charge. The activities of the upazila agriculture office included distributions of farmer card, fertiliser, seed, agriculture tool and other services, he pointed out.

"But these services cannot be provided properly because of manpower crisis," he added. In fact, he further said, regular activities including the field work are being hampered.

Deputy Director of the DAE in the district Md. Belal Hossain Khan said, they are facing difficulties in running activities due to the manpower scarcity. That's why, they have repeatedly asked the higher authorities to fill out the posts.















