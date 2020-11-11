Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers deprived of agri-services for manpower shortage at Kamalnagar DAE

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 10: For shortage of manpower,  normal activities of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) at Kamalnagar of the district are being hampered.
According to official sources, out of the total 42 posts of agriculture officials and employees sanctioned for Kamalnagar Upazila, 18 have been vacant for a long time.
Due to the manpower crisis, farmers of the upazila are being deprived of expected services. So, resolving the manpower crisis has been demanded by the agriculture authorities concerned in order to provide adequate agri-services in the upazila.   
According to sources at the DAE, there are about 20,000 hectres of arable lands in the upazila that consists of nine unions. The numbers of listed farmers are about 30,000.
Kamalnagar Upazila is called the capital of soya bean. The country's maximum soya beans grow here. In addition, in producing Aush-Aman and vegetables, this upazila is not laying back.
The vacant posts are: Upazila agriculture officer (one post) and upazila agriculture extension officer (two posts), assistant agriculture extension officer (one), sub-assistant botany preservation officer (one), sub-assistant agriculture officer (27), chief assistant (one), office assistant-cum-computer operator (two), Spray mechanic (one)  and some other six posts.
Maximum of the positions have been lying vacant for a long time.   
In this situation, limited number of officers and employees cannot provide necessary service or advice to the farmers. In addition, different projects of the DAE are facing implementation problems.
 A farmer of Char Basu area of Char  Kadira Union Abul Kashem said, in his area, the post of sub-assistant agriculture officer is being run by an in-charge. "At the right time, the in-charge is not found available. So getting necessary service is being halted," he added.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (In-charge) of Char Kadira Union Md. Rafik Ullah said, there are three posts of sub-assistant agriculture officer for this union. Of them, only one is posted. The remaining two posts are vacant.
Three officers' works are being done by one. "It is not possible to do alone the work of three officers properly. Farmers are deprived of due services," he pointed out.
Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md. Iktarul Islam, also In-charge of  Upazila Agriculture Officer said, the  Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Rafikul Islam has been transferred (in August last).
Since then he has been working as in-charge. The activities of the upazila agriculture office included distributions of farmer card, fertiliser, seed, agriculture tool and other services, he pointed out.
 "But these services cannot be provided properly because of manpower crisis," he added. In fact, he further said, regular activities including the field work are being hampered.
Deputy Director of the DAE in the district Md. Belal Hossain Khan said, they are facing difficulties in running activities due to the manpower scarcity. That's why, they have repeatedly asked the higher authorities to fill out the posts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Bauphal
Youth killed in Narail rival attack
Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists
200 structures demolished in Gopalganj
33 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Bridge turns useless to villagers at Shahzadpur of Sirajganj
21 fined on different charges in four districts
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft