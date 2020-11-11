Video
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Home Foreign News

China vaccine trial halted

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10: Brazil's health regulator said it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.
The setback for CoronaVac, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, came on Monday as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its own vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness -- sending global markets soaring and raising hopes of an end to the pandemic. Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday stood by its creation, saying: "We are confident in the safety of the vaccine".    -AFP


