US criticized at UN records

GENEVA, Nov 10: Major powers, including allies, criticised the United States for its human rights record on Monday during a UN review, citing the use of the death penalty, police violence against African Americans and the separation of migrant children from their families.Activists also said that the Human Rights Council's examination of the United States, the first since May 2015, amounted to an indictment of the Trump administration's policies and called for President-elect Joe Biden to usher in reforms.Dozens of delegations took the floor at the half-day session to voice concerns and make recommendations."What we saw today was unsurprising condemnation by many countries around the world of the United States' human rights record," Jamil Dakwar, director of the human rights program at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told a news briefing. -REUTERS