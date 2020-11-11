Modi faces chance of another setback in Bihar





Initially, it was Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal which snagged the largest party spot from the NDA. Then the ruling coalition, which stayed above the majority mark in the 243-member assembly for the better part of the day, started slipping.

The biggest hit has been taken by Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal United is trailing in a chunk of seats -- an outcome brought about by voters' anger and the solo contest of Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan, which appears to have benefitted the BJP. A tight contest is on in 20 seats, with the margin of lead is 600 votes and below.

The ruling NDA is leading in 120 seats and the opposition alliance in 116 seats, in Bihar Election Results. The BJP is leading in 72 seats, the JDU in 41. The RJD is ahead in 77 seats, the Congress in 20 and the CPI-ML in 11 seats.

Describing the conditions that led to the delay, the Election Commission said they have halved the number of counting tables from 14 to seven. The number of postal ballots have increased and so have the number of rounds. The Election Commission has told counting officers not to be in a hurry and take time. Officials said results will come late night.

With close to 50 per cent votes counted in Bihar and its spectacular results in by-elections across states, the BJP was getting ready for festivities. Celebrations started in Patna and preparations were on at the party headquarters in New Delhi. But with the opposition narrowing the gap in Bihar, the party toned it down. Sources said it was , unlikely for Union minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the function.

"We were confident there will be a BJP win... In MP also we are forming government," senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told NDTV. "Modi's image sailed us through. A negative campaign damaged JDU a little. By evening we will decide on issues of government formation and leadership," he added. -HT















