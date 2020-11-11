Video
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Foreign News

Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Deal

Russia deploys 2000 troops

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020

YEREVAN, Nov 10: Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a peace deal to end weeks of fierce fighting over the disputed region.
A total of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh under a five-year mandate. The Moscow-brokered agreement came after a string of Azerbaijani victories in its fight to retake the ethnic Armenian enclave. It sparked celebrations in Azerbaijan but fury in Armenia, where protesters took to the streets to denounce the country's leadership for losses in the territory, which broke from Azerbaijan's control during a war in the early 1990s.
The deal to end fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not entail any Turkish peacekeeping troops being deployed in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said. "The deployment of Turkish soldiers in Karabakh has not been agreed," Peskov says, according to comments carried by state news agency TASS.
President Aliyev said in a speech broadcast earlier that a peacekeeping centre would be created with "Russian and Turkish soldiers on duty". He said Turkey would play a role in monitoring the peace.
Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Twitter that the situation was calm in the region at 6:00 am local time and that "combat operations on the whole frontline are suspended".
The conflict over the territory -- which has simmered for decades despite international efforts to reach an accord -- erupted into fresh fighting in late September. More than 1,400 people have been confirmed killed, including dozens of civilians, but the actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher.
Azerbaijani forces made steady gains over the weeks of fighting, sweeping across the southern flank of the region and eventually into its heartland. A turning point came on Sunday when Aliyev announced that his forces had captured Shusha, the region's strategically vital second-largest town.
Shusha sits on cliffs overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh's main city Stepanakert and on the main road to Armenia, which backs the separatists. Armenian officials had initially denied the town had been taken and the announcement of the deal caused outrage, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.    -AFP


