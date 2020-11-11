How Biden will reengage with the world



US President-elect Joe Biden (L) and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speak virtually with the Covid-19 Advisory Council during a briefing at The Queen theatre on November 9 in Wilmington, Delaware. photo : AFP

He would sign up for another five years of the only surviving nuclear arms treaty with Russia and double down on US commitments to NATO after four years of threats from President Donald Trump to withdraw from the alliance that guided the West through the Cold War. At the same time, Biden says he will make Russia "pay a price" for what he says have been disruptions and attempts to influence elections - including his own.

But mostly, Biden said in a statement to The New York Times, he wants to bring an end to a slogan that came to define a United States that built walls and made working with allies an afterthought - and, in Biden's view, undermined any chance of forging a common international approach to fighting a pandemic that has cost more than 1.2 million lives.

But it is far easier to promise to return to the largely internationalist approach of the post-World War II era than it is to execute one after four years of global withdrawal and during a pandemic that has reinforced nationalist instincts. The world does not look remotely as it did when Biden last engaged it from the White House four years ago. Power vacuums have been created, and filled, often by China. Democracies have retreated. The race for a vaccine has created new rivalries.

So while foreign allies may find Biden reassuring - and smiled when they heard him say in a town-hall meeting that "'America First' has made America alone" - they also concede that they may never fully trust that the United States will not lurch back to building walls.

In interviews in the past several weeks, Biden's top advisers began to outline a restoration that might be called the Great Undoing, an effort to reverse course on Trump's aggressive attempt to withdraw to US borders.

Those who have known Biden for decades say they expect him to move carefully, providing reassurance with a few big symbolic acts, starting with a return to the Paris climate accord in the first days of his administration. But substantive rebuilding of US power will proceed far more slowly.

He never stated what kind of "price" he had in mind for President Vladimir Putin of Russia to pay, though one of his longtime foreign policy advisers, Jake Sullivan, offered a bit of detail. Just before Election Day, he said that Biden was willing to impose "substantial and lasting costs on perpetrators of the Russian interference," which could include financial sanctions, asset freezes, counter cyberattacks and, "potentially, the exposure of corruption by the leaders of foreign countries."

That would signify a hardening in US policy. But it would also involve steps that the Obama administration considered taking in its last six months, when Biden was vice president, and never carried out.

The sharp change on Russia offers a glimpse of the detailed planning that Biden's transition team, organised late last spring, has engaged in to reverse Trump's approach to the world. It has built a foreign policy team of formal and informal advisers, largely drawn from midlevel and senior Obama administration officials who are poised to return. There are timelines for opening negotiations, reentering treaties and early summit meetings.

But their plans show some notable breaks from the Obama administration's strategy. Biden is clearly rethinking positions he took in the Senate and in the White House.

Robert Gates, the defence secretary who served both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, described Biden as "impossible not to like" because he was "funny, profane and humorously self-aware of his motormouth." -NYT















