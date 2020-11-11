Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US: Analysis

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BEIJING, Nov 10: His style may be less combative than the defeated Donald Trump, but experts say a Joe Biden presidency will tighten Washington's squeeze on big power rival China over trade, human rights and security.
Rancour and recrimination defined the relationship between the world's two superpowers under four years of Trump, who slapped Chinese goods with tariffs and blamed Beijing for the outbreak of Covid-19.
Biden promises to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage -- moves that could carry a sharper geopolitical threat to Beijing.
"Trump adopted a very aggressive China policy... basically trying to push China on every front," Adam Ni, director of China Policy Centre, based in Canberra, Australia.
"With Biden, I think we'll see a more considered approach that's smarter, that's more targeted... that doesn't focus on aggression alone, but considers long-term competition."
The direction of travel in relations between Washington and Beijing is immovable, analysts say, with US politicians of all stripes determined to ensure their country's economic and military supremacy and blunt China's rise.  
Biden has promised to unwind Trump's "America First" policy, which rattled allies and rivals alike, and saw the US withdraw from international forums, including the WHO and the Paris climate deal.
The Democrat, who in the days since his election win has touted conciliation and partnership, is likely to mend alliances from Europe to the Asia-Pacific, building a united front against Chinese tech, trade and security ambitions from Taiwan to Huawei.
A Biden presidency will be primed to "deter aggression" by China, said Anthony Blinken, a longtime adviser to the president-elect, during the campaign.
But where Trump was spasmodic -- flinging tariffs on Chinese goods one minute and declaring President Xi Jinping his "friend" the next -- experts predict a broader challenge to Beijing from the new administration.
"We're likely to see a more coherent and probably more confrontational policy on geopolitical issues," says Evan Resnick, an academic at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.
"That will probably make the Chinese quite nervous."
Biden was outspoken during his campaign on China's dismal human rights record.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Lockdown’ word of the year
China vaccine trial halted
US criticized at UN records
Modi faces chance of another setback in Bihar
Russia deploys 2000 troops
Trump fires defence secretary after policy splits
How Biden will reengage with the world
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US: Analysis


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft