Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US: Analysis





Rancour and recrimination defined the relationship between the world's two superpowers under four years of Trump, who slapped Chinese goods with tariffs and blamed Beijing for the outbreak of Covid-19.

Biden promises to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage -- moves that could carry a sharper geopolitical threat to Beijing.

"Trump adopted a very aggressive China policy... basically trying to push China on every front," Adam Ni, director of China Policy Centre, based in Canberra, Australia.

"With Biden, I think we'll see a more considered approach that's smarter, that's more targeted... that doesn't focus on aggression alone, but considers long-term competition."

The direction of travel in relations between Washington and Beijing is immovable, analysts say, with US politicians of all stripes determined to ensure their country's economic and military supremacy and blunt China's rise.

Biden has promised to unwind Trump's "America First" policy, which rattled allies and rivals alike, and saw the US withdraw from international forums, including the WHO and the Paris climate deal.

The Democrat, who in the days since his election win has touted conciliation and partnership, is likely to mend alliances from Europe to the Asia-Pacific, building a united front against Chinese tech, trade and security ambitions from Taiwan to Huawei.

A Biden presidency will be primed to "deter aggression" by China, said Anthony Blinken, a longtime adviser to the president-elect, during the campaign.

But where Trump was spasmodic -- flinging tariffs on Chinese goods one minute and declaring President Xi Jinping his "friend" the next -- experts predict a broader challenge to Beijing from the new administration.

"We're likely to see a more coherent and probably more confrontational policy on geopolitical issues," says Evan Resnick, an academic at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.

"That will probably make the Chinese quite nervous."

Biden was outspoken during his campaign on China's dismal human rights record. -AFP

















BEIJING, Nov 10: His style may be less combative than the defeated Donald Trump, but experts say a Joe Biden presidency will tighten Washington's squeeze on big power rival China over trade, human rights and security.Rancour and recrimination defined the relationship between the world's two superpowers under four years of Trump, who slapped Chinese goods with tariffs and blamed Beijing for the outbreak of Covid-19.Biden promises to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage -- moves that could carry a sharper geopolitical threat to Beijing."Trump adopted a very aggressive China policy... basically trying to push China on every front," Adam Ni, director of China Policy Centre, based in Canberra, Australia."With Biden, I think we'll see a more considered approach that's smarter, that's more targeted... that doesn't focus on aggression alone, but considers long-term competition."The direction of travel in relations between Washington and Beijing is immovable, analysts say, with US politicians of all stripes determined to ensure their country's economic and military supremacy and blunt China's rise.Biden has promised to unwind Trump's "America First" policy, which rattled allies and rivals alike, and saw the US withdraw from international forums, including the WHO and the Paris climate deal.The Democrat, who in the days since his election win has touted conciliation and partnership, is likely to mend alliances from Europe to the Asia-Pacific, building a united front against Chinese tech, trade and security ambitions from Taiwan to Huawei.A Biden presidency will be primed to "deter aggression" by China, said Anthony Blinken, a longtime adviser to the president-elect, during the campaign.But where Trump was spasmodic -- flinging tariffs on Chinese goods one minute and declaring President Xi Jinping his "friend" the next -- experts predict a broader challenge to Beijing from the new administration."We're likely to see a more coherent and probably more confrontational policy on geopolitical issues," says Evan Resnick, an academic at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore."That will probably make the Chinese quite nervous."Biden was outspoken during his campaign on China's dismal human rights record. -AFP