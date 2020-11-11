Video
Biden to defend ‘Obamacare’ as Supreme Court weighs future

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WASHINGTON, Nov 10: President Donald Trump's lame-duck administration makes a last try in the US Supreme Court Tuesday to demolish the "Obamacare" health program, which could cancel the health insurance of millions in the middle of a pandemic.
The high court will hear arguments in the long-brewing case over the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, under which then-president Barack Obama's government sought to extend health insurance to people who could not afford it.
Since taking office in 2017, Trump has tried to undermine the ACA, first eroding one key provision through legislation, and then seeking to cancel it altogether, backing a lawsuit by Texas and several other Republican-led states.
After federal district and appeals courts sided with Texas, the case was appealed earlier this year to the nine justices of the Supreme Court by California and states which support the ACA.
Trump's adding three conservative justices to the court since 2017 could be enough to strike down ACA          legislation.
But doing so could be pyrrhic.
More than 20 million Americans are insured under the law, including poor adults who became able to access the Medicare program normally open only to retired people over 65; young people 26 years old or less the ACA allowed to be covered by their parents' insurance; and people whose preexisting medical conditions led to their being denied commercial health insurance.
And the legal challenge comes during the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen more than 10 million Americans infected with the virus.
As much as he has attacked the ACA, trying to cut related budgets and services, Trump has not yet offered alternatives that would cover those losing insurance if the law is struck down.    -AFP


