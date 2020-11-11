Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona

MADRID, NOV 10: Barcelona expect Ansu Fati to be out for four months after the club confirmed the 18-year-old underwent surgery on his knee injury on Monday.

Fati had the operation after tearing the internal meniscus of his left knee during Barca's 5-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday.

He will miss the majority of the rest of the season but could return for the run-in and will hope to be fit again in time to play for Spain in next summer's European Championship.

Fati has already scored five goals and provided two assists in his 10 appearances this term. -AFP









