

Maradona progressing well after brain surgery

Maradona, 60, underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.

"Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be tomorrow or probably Wednesday, we have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good," Leopoldo Luque told reporters.

Maradona, who went into isolation two weeks ago after one of his bodyguards displayed coronavirus symptoms, had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 at his 60th birthday celebration at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.

He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not hang around to watch his side's match.

The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration.

Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.

Since his surgery, he has progressed well, although Luque had revealed Thursday that Maradona was receiving intensive treatment and sedatives for withdrawal symptoms. This treatment began to be scaled back on Monday. -AFP















