Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Maradona progressing well after brain surgery

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Maradona progressing well after brain surgery

Maradona progressing well after brain surgery

OLIVOS, NOV 10: Argentine football great Diego Maradona is progressing well after brain surgery on a blood clot and could be discharged this week, his doctor said Monday.
Maradona, 60, underwent surgery last Tuesday to remove a clot lodged between his brain and skull.
"Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating the discharge that could be tomorrow or probably Wednesday, we have to see the clinical parameters, but the progress is very good," Leopoldo Luque told reporters.
Maradona, who went into isolation two weeks ago after one of his bodyguards displayed coronavirus symptoms, had looked unwell during a brief appearance on October 30 at his 60th birthday celebration at the stadium of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the Argentine Primera Division team he coaches.
He seemed to have difficulty walking and did not hang around to watch his side's match.
The following Monday, he was taken to hospital in La Plata, where the club is based, suffering from symptoms of anemia and dehydration.
Tests revealed the blood clot, after which Maradona was transferred to a specialist clinic in the capital.
Since his surgery, he has progressed well, although Luque had revealed Thursday that Maradona was receiving intensive treatment and sedatives for withdrawal symptoms. This treatment began to be scaled back on Monday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia withdraws from Masters after Covid-19 positive
Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona
Maradona progressing well after brain surgery
Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
Mancini calls up three more for Italy after coronavirus concerns
Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries
Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft