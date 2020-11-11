Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries





The 22-year-old hit an unbeaten 255 for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield last week, sharing in a record opening stand of 486 runs with Marcus Harris against South Australia.

He followed it with 202 against Western Australia on Monday which saw former Australia captains add their weight to calls for him to open alongside David Warner, at the expense of incumbent Joe Burns.

"It's against a good team, India, but this kid's ready... now is his time," former skipper Michael Clarke told reporters.

"Got to pick him. The fact this series is in Australia is a great way to get him into that Test team as well. He is playing in conditions he is accustomed to."

Fellow former captains Ian Chappell and Kim Hughes expressed similar sentiments, as did Mark Waugh.

"I would definitely be picking him for the first Test against India," Waugh told Fox Sports. "He should be picked as an opening batsman."

"Joe Burns has got a decent enough record, but his start to the season hasn't been ideal and he just hasn't nailed that spot down." -AFP



















