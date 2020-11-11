Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Salma Khatun, the Bangladesh Women's team captain, showed her credentials in Women's T20 Challenge cricket, considered as Women's IPL as she led Trailblazers to clinch the trophy for the first time.
Salma Khatun in her debut campaign in the tournament, claimed three crucial wickets in the final as Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah on Monday night.
Captain Smriti Mandhana struck a delightful 49 ball-68 to guide Trailblazers to 118-8 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first.
Salma took the wickets of Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Shashikala Siriwardene (19), Pooja Vastrakar (0) and was also involved in the run out of Anuja Patil (8). Salma finished with an excellent figure of 4-0-18-3 as last year's champions Supernovas were restricted to 102-7 in 20 overs.
Earlier in the day, Supernova's Radha Yadav's five-wicket haul held back the Trailblazers to 118-7.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana scored the highest 68 runs for Trailblazers and was later adjudged player of the final.
Chasing 119 to win the title, the Supernovas struggled in their chase and lost wickets regularly. Eventually they were 16 runs short.
Brief Score:
Trailblazers 118-7 (Mandhana 68, Radha 5-16) beat Supernovas 102-7 (Kaur 30, Salma Khatun 3-18) by 16 runs.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garcia withdraws from Masters after Covid-19 positive
Teenager Fati out for four months, say Barcelona
Maradona progressing well after brain surgery
Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'
Mancini calls up three more for Italy after coronavirus concerns
Drums beat for Pucovski after back-to-back double centuries
Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach


Latest News
Suu Kyi wins seat in House of Representatives
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day observed
PM stresses multilateral efforts to protect planet
Shakib to appear for beep test Wednesday
Nation will never forget Bangabandhu: Tofail
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
Mobile courts fine Tk 27,000 for not wearing face mask
Thousands of Universal Credit claimants to benefit
Mind Aid Hospital sealed off, owner arrested
Canadian life insurance claims increased
Most Read News
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
Postal DG Sudhangshu Bhadra sent on forced leave
Joe Biden and hope for a different democracy
Buses to ply on 42, instead of existing 291 routes
RAB executive magistrate Sarwar Alam transferred
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Biden made history
Rayhan murder: SI Akbar remanded
10 held over death of ASP Shipon: Police
Case filed over death of ASP Shipon at Dhaka hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft