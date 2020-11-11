Salma Khatun bowls Trailblazers to Women's IPL trophy





Salma Khatun in her debut campaign in the tournament, claimed three crucial wickets in the final as Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah on Monday night.

Captain Smriti Mandhana struck a delightful 49 ball-68 to guide Trailblazers to 118-8 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first.

Salma took the wickets of Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Shashikala Siriwardene (19), Pooja Vastrakar (0) and was also involved in the run out of Anuja Patil (8). Salma finished with an excellent figure of 4-0-18-3 as last year's champions Supernovas were restricted to 102-7 in 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, Supernova's Radha Yadav's five-wicket haul held back the Trailblazers to 118-7.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana scored the highest 68 runs for Trailblazers and was later adjudged player of the final.

Chasing 119 to win the title, the Supernovas struggled in their chase and lost wickets regularly. Eventually they were 16 runs short.

Brief Score:

Trailblazers 118-7 (Mandhana 68, Radha 5-16) beat Supernovas 102-7 (Kaur 30, Salma Khatun 3-18) by 16 runs. -BSS















