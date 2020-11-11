Video
Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach

Published : Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
BIPIN DANI

New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of Obstructing the Field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.
On Sunday, the 30-year-old right-hand batsman added his name to the list of unusual dismissals when he was given out obstructing the field on the final day of the Plunket Shield match against Otago at the Basin Reserve.
"It was a freak occurrence where instinct just takes over and the natural reaction can be to tap the ball away with your hand which is what happened on this occasion", his team coach, Glenn Pocknall, speaking exclusively over the telephone from New Zealand said on Monday afternoon.
In the history of New Zealand First Class cricket, Tom Blundell became only the second player to be dismissed for obstructing the field�. More than 60 years ago, John Hayes was out in this fashion.
Incidentally, Blundell tried to kick the ball away (legal to protect the wicket) but was unsuccessful and then tapped it with his right hand.
Change of law
"Technically it's obstructing the field as the laws of cricket state but really it's handled ball as he's clearly used his hand", the coach added.
"Not sure why they have changed the law in regards to the dismissal as they were both quite different types of dismissals".  
Blundell will open the batting in the Test series against West Indies starting next month.









